Virginia Lee (Warman) Tolliver
Sellersburg - Virginia Lee Warman Tolliver, 90, of Sellersburg, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020.
She was born on December 23, 1929 in Jeffersonville, Indiana to the late Homer and Doris Newberry Warman. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Jan Leake; sisters, June Puckett, Norma Jean Roseberry and Ruth Wiseman.
Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Everett Tolliver; daughter, Susan (Doug) Murray; son, Stephen (Cindy) Tolliver; grandchildren, Brian (Lis) Murray, Shannon (Josh) Winkler, Stephen (Christa) Tolliver, Jr., Mark (Brittany) Tolliver, Aaron (Emily) Tolliver, Brandon (Vanessa) Harris and Phillip Harris; great-grandchildren, Reed Murray, Jack Murray, Shelby Winkler, Macy Winkler, Mason Tolliver, Hadley Tolliver, Berkley Tolliver, Owen Tolliver, Molly Tolliver, Eli Tolliver and Olivia Harris; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A Private Visitation and Service will be at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). She will be laid to rest at Louisville Memorial Gardens West in Louisville.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.