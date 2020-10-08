Virginia Louise FleshmanLouisville - Virginia Louise Fleshman, 84, wife to the late Karl Fleshman, passed away on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Jewish Hospital. She was born to the late John and Sophie (Eisen) Gaddis in Louisville on June 29, 1936. She is also preceded in death by a daughter Deborah "Debbie" Fleshman.Virginia retired as an administrative assistant for the Cabinet for Family and Human Services and was a member of St. Stephen United Church of Christ.She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Jay, Mark, and Sandra Fleshman along with her sister Marie "Babes" Cleary and several nieces and nephews.Visitation and services will be private.