1/
Virginia Louise Fleshman
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Louise Fleshman

Louisville - Virginia Louise Fleshman, 84, wife to the late Karl Fleshman, passed away on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Jewish Hospital. She was born to the late John and Sophie (Eisen) Gaddis in Louisville on June 29, 1936. She is also preceded in death by a daughter Deborah "Debbie" Fleshman.

Virginia retired as an administrative assistant for the Cabinet for Family and Human Services and was a member of St. Stephen United Church of Christ.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Jay, Mark, and Sandra Fleshman along with her sister Marie "Babes" Cleary and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation and services will be private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-4220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved