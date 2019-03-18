Virginia Louise Williams



Louisville - Virginia Louise Williams, age 86 of Louisville, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 peacefully at her home with her husband by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. Virginia loved to cook for her family and was a caregiver for many years to many people. She was loved by all. Above all, she loved the Lord with all her heart, mind, soul, and strength.



Virginia L. Williams is the example of the Proverbs 31 woman.



"We, her children, rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her."



Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Stallard Williams, Sr.; mother-in-love, Lillian Morehead; and sister-in-love, Delores Brooks; children include Brenda Pittman, Stella Hollaway (Cecil), Vivian Harris (Michael, Sr.), Robin Gordon (Glen, Sr.), Priscilla Brown (Stephenal, Sr.), Stallard Williams, Jr., Janella Williams, Rita Sutton (Rudy, Jr.) and Natasha Williams; along with 26 grandchildren and a host of great and great-great grandchildren. "Aunt Ginny" also leaves a host of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 10 am to 12 pm Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY. 40243, with a celebration of Virginia's life at 12 pm.



Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 18, 2019