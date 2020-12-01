1/1
Virginia M. Cottrell
Virginia M. Cottrell

LaGrange - Virginia M. Cottrell, age 91 of LaGrange, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. Virginia was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joe Cottrell; and her parents, William and Ida M. Scoville McCarver.

Virginia is survived by her step-children, Gary Joe Cottrell (Sandra), Phillip Lee Cottrell and Damion Lewis Cottrell (Christina); five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and a host of relatives and friends.

Due to Covid restrictions, services are private.

Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2416 Ky. 53, LaGrange, Kentucky. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
