Virginia M. Cottrell
LaGrange - Virginia M. Cottrell, age 91 of LaGrange, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. Virginia was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joe Cottrell; and her parents, William and Ida M. Scoville McCarver.
Virginia is survived by her step-children, Gary Joe Cottrell (Sandra), Phillip Lee Cottrell and Damion Lewis Cottrell (Christina); five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and a host of relatives and friends.
Due to Covid restrictions, services are private.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2416 Ky. 53, LaGrange, Kentucky. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
.