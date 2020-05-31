Virginia Mae RobertsVirginia Mae Roberts, 94, of Fairdale, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was the former Virginia Caple, member of Mt. Holly Methodist Church and retired from General Electric. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh Roberts. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Don Manley (Charlene), Grandsons, Brandon Manley (Alyse) & Chase Manley and 2 great grandchildren, Brooks & Rilynn Manley. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be 3-8PM Wednesday at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home 411 Fairdale Road . A Celebration of Life for Virginia will be 11AM Thursday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. In accordance with Covid-19 restrictions, attendance will be permitted in limited numbers in the building at a time.