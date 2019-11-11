|
Virginia Mae Sims
Louisville - 96, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019.
She was a member of St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church. Virginia was employed by Uof L food services for 20 years and donated her time to Little Sisters of the Poor sewing group.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Sims Jr.; brothers, Bert and Al Mattingly; and sister, Patsy Mattingly.
She is survived by her loving children, Pete Sims (Sandy), Ann Sims, Mark Sims and Teresa Seadler (Tommy); grandchildren, Jason Sims (Angie), Matthew Sims (Katie) and Justin Sims (Samantha), great-grandchildren, Abby and Clara Sims; step-great-grandchildren, Lexi and Chloe Cissell; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Elder Mattingly and Ruth Mattingly; and her beloved dog, Sophie.
Her celebration of life Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Louis Bertrand, 1104 So 6th St. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019