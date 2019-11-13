Services
Virginia "Joyce" McReynolds Obituary
Virginia "Joyce" McReynolds

Louisville - 86, of Louisville, passed away Monday, November 12, 2019.

She was a retired lunchroom and office aid for Watterson Elementary, and a member of Fern Creek Baptist Church.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Wayburn Foster "Mac" McReynolds.

She is survived by her daughter, Sonya Zeller (Charles) and son, Scott McReynolds (Jennifer); grandchildren, Jeremy Zeller, Zachary Zeller, Brandon McReynolds, and Sara Miller.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12 pm at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 2 pm-8 pm and Saturday from 10 am- 12 pm, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may go to Fern Creek Baptist Church, 5920 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40291, in memory of Joyce McReynolds.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
