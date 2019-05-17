Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Brooks - Mrs. Virginia L. "Jenny Lou" Oller, age 80, of Brooks, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Mrs. Oller was born in Louisville, KY on February 9, 1939 to the late Arch and Charlotte Schroerlucke. Among those who preceded her in death are, her husband, Marshall Shedrick Oller and her brothers, Ronald Schroerlucke, Arch Schroerlucke, Jr. and "Dutch" Schroerlucke. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Tammy Underwood (Tim), Chuck Roeder (Trina) and Darryl Roeder, Sr.; her sister whom she raised, Regina Schroerlucke; grandchildren, Malachi, Rodney, Alisha, Priscilla, Chuck III, Brandy, Darryl, Jr. and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Landon Hadley, Scarlet Hadley, Colton Hadley, Adalynn Hadley, Brantley Arnold, Wyatt Arnold, Lillyana Arnold, Paisley Arnold, Sherry Dietrich, Matthew Dietrich, Evangelina Dietrich, Tyler Lathram, and Caden Hickey; and a host of other dear family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks. Rd.) with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of the service.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 17, 2019
