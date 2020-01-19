|
Virginia (Stinnett) Patton
Age 93, died Jan. 15, 2020, in St. Louis, MO. Beloved wife of the late Myron Patton for 71 years; dear mother and mother-in-law of Larry Patton and Brenda (Coker) Patton of St. Louis, MO. Adoring grandmother of Chris Patton and Lisa (Boggs) Patton, and Drew Weltz and Carey (Patton) Weltz. Cherished great-grandmother of Ethan, Ashton and Adelaide Patton and Gage and Grant Weltz. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Ronald and Mary Stinnett, late David Stinnett, John and Christine (Stinnett) McCarthy, Jimmy (deceased) and Mary (Patton) Russell and Don and Barbara (Patton) Bickers. Dear Aunt of Mike Stinnett, Tracy Moses, Mark Stinnett, Diana Ragsdale, Donnie Bickers and Sherri Stearman. A caring and loving person who devoted her life to her family and her church (Beechland Baptist Church). The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Chesterfield Villas and Delmar Gardens for their care of Virginia.
Services: Funeral at the Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY on Saturday, January 25th at 12:00 pm, with burial to follow Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation from 2:00 pm-6:00 pm on Friday, January 24th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020