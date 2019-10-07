|
Virginia Ray
Brandenburg -
Mrs. Virginia Ray, age 87, of Brandenburg, KY, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Mrs. Ray was a member of St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi Catholic Church. She was born July 31, 1932, the daughter of Clyde and Nellie Hardesty. Virginia loved her farm and playing Bingo with her special partner, Patsy Ray. The greatest loves of her life, however, were her son and grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her loving Husband, James "J-Boy" Ray; her daughter, Julie Ray Lindsey; and her brother, Clarence Hardesty. She is survived by her son, Jeffery Ray, Brandenburg, KY; three grandchildren, Cameron, Joshua, and Ava Ray; two sisters, Marlene Cook, and her husband, Joe, Brandenburg, KY, Phyllis Pike, and her husband, Pat, Louisville, KY; and several loving nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi Catholic Church, with Rev. Kevin Bryan officiating. Burial will follow in St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Hager Funeral Home, in Brandenburg, from 1:00 until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, and at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of mass on Thursday. Vigil services will be held at 5:30 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneral.home.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019