Virginia Robinson Smith
Jeffersonville - passed away March 13, 2020. Survivors include daughters, Gean Brown, Janis Micheaux and Dr. Anna Smith.
Visitation: 11 am Monday until funeral services at 12 noon at Green Street Baptist Church 519 E. Gray Street 40202. Burial: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, KY.
Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make all contributions to The Sickle Cell Association of Kentuckiana 201 E. Jefferson St, Ste 120, Louisville, KY 40202
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020