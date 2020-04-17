Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Virginia Rose Henderson

Virginia Rose Henderson Obituary
Virginia Rose Henderson

Louisville - 89, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.

She was a member of Canaan Christian Church and a retired teacher from JCPS.

Mrs. Henderson was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel B. Henderson; son, Gregory Henderson; "Mama D", Sally M. Duncan, aunt who raised her; parents, William McMakin and Tina Beeler and 6 siblings.

She is survived by her children, Gary M. Henderson (Deborah), Geoffrey Henderson (Angela Holley) and Gina Stone (Darron Sr.); daughter in law, Pam Henderson; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Due to COVID-19 funeral and burial will be private.

Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
