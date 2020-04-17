|
|
Virginia Rose Henderson
Louisville - 89, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.
She was a member of Canaan Christian Church and a retired teacher from JCPS.
Mrs. Henderson was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel B. Henderson; son, Gregory Henderson; "Mama D", Sally M. Duncan, aunt who raised her; parents, William McMakin and Tina Beeler and 6 siblings.
She is survived by her children, Gary M. Henderson (Deborah), Geoffrey Henderson (Angela Holley) and Gina Stone (Darron Sr.); daughter in law, Pam Henderson; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 funeral and burial will be private.
Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020