|
|
Virginia Ruth Murphy
Louisville - Virginia Ruth Murphy 86, passed away March 10, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. She was born in Marion County Kentucky on August 29, 1933. She was a homemaker, professional seamstress and a faithful member of Clifton Heights Christian Church.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Jim Collis Murphy, brother Clarence Riley and sister Hazel Stewart.
She is survived by her daughter Carol Bishop (Barney) of Lebanon, KY, step-daughter Joan Murphy of Louisville, brother Sammie Riley of Springfield, KY, sisters Maydell Whitehouse of Louisville, KY, Christine Sapp of Fern Creek, Katheryn Powell of Junction City, KY, dear friends Jimmy and Ruth Davis and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth's favorite hobbies were gardening and taking care of her rose beds. She was very well known in the Highland Community.
A service to honor the life of Ruth will be held Monday, March 16th at 2pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday, March 15th from 2-8pm at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020