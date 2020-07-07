Virginia Ruth Wrege Bryant
Louisville - 95, accepted the gift of Eternal Life on July 7. Those waiting for her in Heaven include her husband, William (Bill) L. Bryant, Sr.; her mother, Jennie Trapp Wrege; her father, August G. Wrege; and her half-siblings, Arthur W. Wrege, Edward C. Meier, Irene Meier Rahner, and Norma Meier Braun.
Virginia graduated from Atherton High School for Girls in 1942 where she was the third highest scorer on the basketball team. She went to work at Logan Company right out of high school; she remembered those times fondly. Virginia was a homemaker taking care of her children and the needs of the Bryant household for many years. After her children were in school, Virginia worked for Dr. George McAuliffe until his retirement. She retired from the Bureau of the Census in 1994.
Virginia was confirmed in 1937 and married Bill on June 9,1945 at Christ Evangelical & Reformed Church "at Barret & Breckinridge" where she was a life-long member. She was initiated into Purity Chapter #116, OES in 1949 and was honored to be a Life Member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Among those enriched with a lifetime of memories are her children: William (Bill) L. Bryant, Jr. (FL), Rebecca (Becky) L. Peak (Louisville), and Dr. Michael (Mike) S. Bryant (NC) and grandchildren: Jennifer A. Burns (GA), Michael D. Peak (NC), Melissa A. Peak (Louisville), Michael G. Bryant (NC) and Madison A. Bryant (NC). Ol' Mommy will also live in the hearts of her great-grandchildren: Gage Peak, Kristina Burns, Gabrielle Burns, Ethan Peak, Jessica Burns, Carter Peak, and Amy Burns.
Virginia's family wants to say "THANK YOU" to Hosparus for 2 dedicated years of caring and comfort, Purity Chapter for their many remembrances, and Baptist East Palliative Care for their compassionate and dignified care in her last few days.
Highlands Funeral Home has been entrusted with her final arrangements. Virginia's burial will be private with her cremains joining those of her husband at the Kentucky Veterans' Cemetery Central in Radcliffe, KY.
Your years of friendship and recent prayers are enough to honor Virginia's legacy. If you wish to make a memorial gift of your time, talents, or treasure in her memory, we suggest Hosparus (Hosparushealth.org
) or Highland Community Ministries "at Barret & Breckinridge" (hcmlouisville.org
) or a not-for-profit of your choice.