Virginia TurnerPewee Valley - Virginia (Ginny) Turner, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born in Louisville to the late James Barrett Barbour and Leah O'Bryan Barbour on August 1, 1929.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Norman Turner, her 2 sisters, Ann Hoke and Sister (Iggy) Jane Barbour, her brother Thomas Barbour and a grandson, McKinnley Turner.She was a long-time member of St. Aloysius Church and a 1947 graduate of Mercy High School. A 2019 Oldham County Living Treasure. The owner and operator of Ginny's Daycare from 1966-1992 where she cared for hundreds of children that she adored.Survivors include her 7 children, Carol, David (Terri), Cathy Quigley, Mike (Julie Malone), Mark (Debbie), Susan Borders (Greg) and Greg (Laurel), her 16 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren. We were all blessed to have been her children. She taught us so much by her wonderful examples of kindness and generosity. She is also survived by her stepmother, Lillian Barbour, sister Mary Catherine and 2 brothers, John and Donald Barbour.The family requests that contributions be made in her honor to the WHAS Crusade for Children in her name. We would like to thank Hosparus Health for their amazing care.Visitation at 10:00 am followed by a funeral service at noon will be held outside her residence in Pewee Valley on Saturday, September 26. Masks and social distancing are required. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com