1/
Virginia Wirth Youngblood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Wirth Youngblood

Louisville - Virginia Youngblood (Wirth) of St. Louis, MO, passed away on November 6, 2020.

She was 97 years old and a native of Louisville, KY. Virginia was the daughter of Henry George Wirth and Leona W. Raque.

Virginia was a beautiful person with radiant blue eyes and the soft manner that reflected the love she had for her family and anyone she met. Her courage to live life is to be emulated by us all. God speed we know you are at peace.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Pederson (August N.); grandchildren, Joseph O. Craig, III (Lisa Marie), Michael Craig (Cindy), Christina Powers, Robert Youngblood (Tamara), Jorgen Pederson (Libby); siblings, Martha McKenna, Bernadette Parris, Henry Wirth (Norma), Ralph Wirth (Deborah) and Jeanette Wirth; In laws, Thomas Weber (Rosemarie), Laverne Wirth, Fran Wirth and William Holden. She also leaves to cherish her memory many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; sons, Jack, Jr., and Paul Youngblood; sisters, Doris Reed, Angela Weber and Janice Holden; brothers, Jerome, Gilbert, Charles and Rev. Alvin Wirth.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time.

Expressions of sympathy made be made to the donor's charity of choice in Virginia's name.

www.RatttermanBrothers.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved