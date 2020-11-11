Virginia Wirth Youngblood
Louisville - Virginia Youngblood (Wirth) of St. Louis, MO, passed away on November 6, 2020.
She was 97 years old and a native of Louisville, KY. Virginia was the daughter of Henry George Wirth and Leona W. Raque.
Virginia was a beautiful person with radiant blue eyes and the soft manner that reflected the love she had for her family and anyone she met. Her courage to live life is to be emulated by us all. God speed we know you are at peace.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Pederson (August N.); grandchildren, Joseph O. Craig, III (Lisa Marie), Michael Craig (Cindy), Christina Powers, Robert Youngblood (Tamara), Jorgen Pederson (Libby); siblings, Martha McKenna, Bernadette Parris, Henry Wirth (Norma), Ralph Wirth (Deborah) and Jeanette Wirth; In laws, Thomas Weber (Rosemarie), Laverne Wirth, Fran Wirth and William Holden. She also leaves to cherish her memory many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; sons, Jack, Jr., and Paul Youngblood; sisters, Doris Reed, Angela Weber and Janice Holden; brothers, Jerome, Gilbert, Charles and Rev. Alvin Wirth.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time.
Expressions of sympathy made be made to the donor's charity of choice
