Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Woods


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Woods Obituary
Virginia Woods

Louisville - 92, passed away, August 29, 2019 at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born February 10, 1927 in Pulaski, Va to the late Lonnie and Hattie Hurst Phillips.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Woody.

She will be remembered as being gentle and kind, selfless, and loving. She was an avid nature lover, and enjoyed watching the hummingbirds. She was a devoted member of Southeast Christian Church.

She leaves behind her loving daughter, Terri Mossbarger (David); granddaughter, Elizabeth Mossbarger (Randall Shaw); great grandchildren, Grant Bishop, Austin Bishop, and Hailey Shaw.

Graveside services were Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now