Virginia Woods
Louisville - 92, passed away, August 29, 2019 at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born February 10, 1927 in Pulaski, Va to the late Lonnie and Hattie Hurst Phillips.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Woody.
She will be remembered as being gentle and kind, selfless, and loving. She was an avid nature lover, and enjoyed watching the hummingbirds. She was a devoted member of Southeast Christian Church.
She leaves behind her loving daughter, Terri Mossbarger (David); granddaughter, Elizabeth Mossbarger (Randall Shaw); great grandchildren, Grant Bishop, Austin Bishop, and Hailey Shaw.
Graveside services were Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019