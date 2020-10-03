1/
Vivian Brown Morgan
Vivian Brown Morgan

Vine Grove - Vivian Brown Morgan, 89, formerly of Valley Station died Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Marvin Morgan.

She is survived by three sons, Phil (Kim) Morgan, Scott (Maureen) Morgan and Jeff (Denise) Morgan.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff, KY.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
