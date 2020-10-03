Vivian Brown Morgan



Vine Grove - Vivian Brown Morgan, 89, formerly of Valley Station died Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Marvin Morgan.



She is survived by three sons, Phil (Kim) Morgan, Scott (Maureen) Morgan and Jeff (Denise) Morgan.



The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff, KY.



Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.









