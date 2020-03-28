|
|
Vivian Carter Todd
Louisville - Vivian Carter Todd, former wife of William Rucker Todd of Winchester, KY died on Friday, March 7, 2020.
She is preceded in death by parents, Homer and Hazel Carter and a sister, Patsy C. Wheeler.
Vivian is survived by her children, Sarah Whitaker Force, William Rucker Todd, Jr., Steven Lawrence Todd and his wife Sherry Benson Todd, grandchildren, Aaron Stone Todd, Carter Benson Todd, Lynn Jamison Roberts and Matthew Whitaker. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Lauren and Taylor Roberts and Taylor Marie Todd.
Mrs. Todd graduated Louisville Girls High School, "President Class of 45", where she was a member of the Latin Club, Miss L.G.H.S., L.G.H.S. Band and All City Orchestra. She was a "Hello Girl" for Southern Bell. Vivian was one of the first women debit agents for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and one of the first women sales reps for the Louisville Automobile Club (AAA). She retired from AAA and worked for Caretenders, where she met many wonderful patients. Vivian was past Noble Grand of Falls City Rebekah Lodge #1 and member of Old Home Lodge #16. She lived a life of service to family and others.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road with a private burial to follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of funeral at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus.
www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020