|
|
Vivian "Wendy" Culin
Louisville - (September 1, 1922-July 12, 2019)
Known as the Lady with the Flower in her Hair at Treyton Oak Towers, Wendy Culin, 96, died peacefully July 12. Born Vivian Wendeborn in Portland Oregon, she enjoyed sports and playing the ukulele. After high school, she climbed Mount Hood and moved to New York to be with her sister Ellie. While working in NY, Vivian was nicknamed "Wendy" and met her future husband, fellow Oregonian and architect, Nembhard "Nem" Culin.
Wendy was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. The four Culin children grew up in a home Nem designed and built in White Plains, NY. Wendy sang her children to sleep and organized yearly trips, camping from Maine to North Carolina or traveling to the west coast.
In 1968, Wendy and Nem journeyed around the world in 60-days, with adventures recorded in Wendy's journal and scenes richly captured in Nem's watercolors, including a houseboat stay in the Vale of Kashmir and a visit to Angkor Wat in Cambodia. In 1973, they retired to Martha's Vineyard, where together they built a solar-heated house of Nem's design and Wendy grew award-winning organic vegetables.
Wendy came to Louisville in 2005, where she continued to enjoy friends, music, and travel, smiling through it all! Wendy's family is grateful to her caretakers, and to the staff of Treyton Oak Towers and Hosparus.
Wendy was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Nem Culin, granddaughter Sharee Culin, sister, Ellis Pruess, and brother Steve Rison. She is survived by her children: Cassandra Culin (Kyle Ellison), Louisville; Lenore Culin [de Steiguer], Nosara, Costa Rica; Taylor Culin (Helene "Billee"), Sun City Arizona; Raynsford Culin (Janis Colella), White Plains, New York; grandchildren Annabel Sclippa, Kris Culin (Jenny), Peter Culin (Rachel), Alice Culin-Ellison; and great-grandchildren Nathan and Agnes Culin.
Wendy's life will be celebrated 10:30am August 24 at First Unitarian Church, 809 S. 4th St. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Employee Christmas Fund at Treyton Oak Towers or .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019