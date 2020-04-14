Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Vivian Estella White

Vivian Estella White Obituary
Vivian Estella White

Louisville - White, Vivian Estella Crockett, 71, of Louisville died Saturday April 11, 2020 at the Hosparus Inpatient Unit. She was a teaching assistant for the Jefferson County Public Schools and a member of Green Castle Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Bruce N. White; three sons Bruce N. White, Jr.; Brian C. White and Brandon M. White (Esther); a brother Earvin Stone; two grandchildren Elijah and Lynae White.

Her burial will be in Worthington Cemetery. All services are private, and will be live streamed at greencastlebaptistchurch.com

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
