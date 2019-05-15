Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
724 S. 44th Street
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
724 S. 44th Street
Vivian L. Gartin

Louisville - 77, passed away on May 11, 2019. She is survived by her children Michael Gartin (Tomoko), Charles Gartin, and Jackie Gartin; sisters, Edna Coleman, Sharon Gilcrest, and Janice Lyons; brothers, Charles and Herbert Underwood; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Services will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 724 S. 44th Street. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 15, 2019
