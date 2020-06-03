Vivian Mary Sabelhaus, SCN



Nazareth - Vivian Mary Sabelhaus, SCN, 96, (formerly Georgia Lee) was born in Tell City, IN. She died June 1, 2020 in Nazareth, KY. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 70 years.



Sister Vivian Mary served in elementary education. She taught fifth and sixth grades at St. Cecilia in Louisville; Sacred Hearth in Richmond, VA; St. Mary of the Woods in Whitesville, KY; and St. Barnabas in Louisville. From 1965-1971 she served at St. Monica in Bardstown as a social worker and teacher. She also taught at Our Lady of Lourdes in Owensboro; St. Joseph in Bowling Green; and St. Joseph in Bardstown.



Sister Vivian Mary served in healthcare ministries at St. Joseph in Lexington as pastoral associate and at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth in Louisville as sacristan.



From 1984-1989 Sister Vivian Mary served her SCN Community as the Community Service Coordinator at Nazareth Home. For many years she volunteered at the SCN Media Center and Motherhouse Library.



She is survived by her sister Joan Conner of Tell City and brothers Stephen Sabelhaus of Tell City, Patrick Sabelhaus of Sacramento, CA and Dr. Jerome Sabelhaus of Port Orchard, WA; her extended family, and by her religious community.



The interment will be at Noon in the Nazareth Cemetery on Friday, June 5, 2020. The prayer ritual will be filmed and will be shared. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, Bardstown, KY 40004. Memorials may be offered to Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.









