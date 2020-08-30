1/
Vivian Rickert Seger
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Rickert Seger

Vivian Rickert Seger, 89, returned to her Heavenly Father on Aug 28, 2020.

Visitation Tues Sept 1st, 4-8 at Bosse Funeral Home 1355 Ellison Ave. Lou, Ky.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 31, 2020
A truely wonderful lady that I admired greatly she was always so good to me. God bless the Seger family my prayers are with you all.
David Lacer
Friend
August 30, 2020
Keeping you all in our thoughts & prayers! Hugs to Mary & Danielle
Patti & tony Feldkamp
August 30, 2020
To the best mom ever. Love you and miss you
Ed Seger
Son
August 30, 2020
love and will miss u. but will always have the memories in my heart and the smile on my face. every time u seen me and would say hey theres that girl says "me dont like u". p.s i was a kid and she was babysitting us kids when i told her that...... what a special memory. God truly blessed us all having u as an Aunt.... love u always from Me Dont Like U....... Angie Taylor
Angelia Taylor
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved