A truely wonderful lady that I admired greatly she was always so good to me. God bless the Seger family my prayers are with you all.
David Lacer
Friend
August 30, 2020
Keeping you all in our thoughts & prayers! Hugs to Mary & Danielle
Patti & tony Feldkamp
August 30, 2020
To the best mom ever. Love you and miss you
Ed Seger
Son
August 30, 2020
love and will miss u. but will always have the memories in my heart and the smile on my face. every time u seen me and would say hey theres that girl says "me dont like u". p.s i was a kid and she was babysitting us kids when i told her that...... what a special memory. God truly blessed us all having u as an Aunt.... love u always from Me Dont Like U....... Angie Taylor
Angelia Taylor
Family
