Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
For more information about
Vivian Warner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Service
Monday, May 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Warner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Warner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vivian Warner Obituary
Vivian Warner

Louisville - entered into rest on Thursday, May 23rd.

She was a home maker.

Mrs. Warner is preceded in rest by her husband, Dennis Warner; and two brothers, Paul and Phil Jenkins.

She is survived by her two sons, Mike Warner (Bonnie) and Scott Warner; six grandchildren, Michael, Austin, Matthew, Cooper, Addison and Wesley; a sister, Lois Jenkins; and a brother, Fred Jenkins.

Her service will be on Monday at 7pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 3pm until the time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now