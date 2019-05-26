|
|
Vivian Warner
Louisville - entered into rest on Thursday, May 23rd.
She was a home maker.
Mrs. Warner is preceded in rest by her husband, Dennis Warner; and two brothers, Paul and Phil Jenkins.
She is survived by her two sons, Mike Warner (Bonnie) and Scott Warner; six grandchildren, Michael, Austin, Matthew, Cooper, Addison and Wesley; a sister, Lois Jenkins; and a brother, Fred Jenkins.
Her service will be on Monday at 7pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 3pm until the time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019