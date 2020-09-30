1/1
Vodella Jean "Bunny" Hardin
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vodella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vodella Jean "Bunny" Hardin

Shepherdsville - Mrs. Vodella Jean "Bunny" Hardin, age 67, of Shepherdsville, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Vodella was born on July 24, 1953 in Louisville, KY to the late Granville Mills and Eulondia Mills Shumaker of Shepherdsville. She was a retired educator from Bullitt County Public School System, and a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she served faithfully and taught Sunday School. She also loved to travel and take care of her grandson Jack, who was "Grandma's baby doll." She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Hardin of Bardstown; sons, Kenneth Hardin II (Dawn) of Mt. Washington and Scott Hardin of Shepherdsville; grandson, Jackson Hardin of Mt. Washington; three sisters, Lynn Berry of Hart Co., Sidney Berry of Shepherdsville and Lola Hester of Dickson, TN; two brothers, David Mills of Shepherdsville and Doug Mills (Michele) of Dickson, TN and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends.Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Mount Washington (Hwy. 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Dr.) and Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church (5285 Hwy. 44 E., Shepherdsville, KY 40165). Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the church. A private family burial will be at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Bardstown, KY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
11:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
123 Winning Colors Drive
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
502-538-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved