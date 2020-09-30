Vodella Jean "Bunny" HardinShepherdsville - Mrs. Vodella Jean "Bunny" Hardin, age 67, of Shepherdsville, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Vodella was born on July 24, 1953 in Louisville, KY to the late Granville Mills and Eulondia Mills Shumaker of Shepherdsville. She was a retired educator from Bullitt County Public School System, and a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she served faithfully and taught Sunday School. She also loved to travel and take care of her grandson Jack, who was "Grandma's baby doll." She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Hardin of Bardstown; sons, Kenneth Hardin II (Dawn) of Mt. Washington and Scott Hardin of Shepherdsville; grandson, Jackson Hardin of Mt. Washington; three sisters, Lynn Berry of Hart Co., Sidney Berry of Shepherdsville and Lola Hester of Dickson, TN; two brothers, David Mills of Shepherdsville and Doug Mills (Michele) of Dickson, TN and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends.Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Mount Washington (Hwy. 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Dr.) and Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church (5285 Hwy. 44 E., Shepherdsville, KY 40165). Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the church. A private family burial will be at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Bardstown, KY.