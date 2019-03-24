|
Voleen Foster
Louisville - Voleen McNeil Foster, 92, of Louisville, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Foster was a life-long homemaker and a cooking enthusiast having written and collected thousands of recipes. She also was a charter member of Cedar Heights Homemakers and was active for more than 50 years. Many Louisville adults might remember her as the kind receptionist in the pediatric offices of Owen S. Ogden, M.D. She was born Voleen Gentry McNeil in Woodbine, Ky. Foster is preceded in death by her parents, Tillman and Oxie McNeil, her husband of 65 years, Robert Kendall Foster, and her sister, Viola McNeil (Bo) Shipley. She is survived by two nieces, Judy Deutsch Gogan and Cathy Holbrook Miller of Louisville, and three nephews, David Miller (Mary) of Dayton, Ohio, David Shipley (Suzanne) of Birmingham, Ala., and Robert Shipley (Alicia) of McAllen, Texas. Her 22 great-nieces and nephews and 40 great-great-nieces and nephews will miss her annual Christmas cookies. She was everyone's aunt, and she always will be. The family wishes to thank the angels working for the Hosparus Healthcare team and the healthcare providers at The Forum. A memorial service will be held at the Forum on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family wishes all to make donations to Hosparus of Louisville. Please visit www. Evergreen- Louisville.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019