Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
For more information about
Voleen Foster
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
the Forum
Resources
More Obituaries for Voleen Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Voleen Foster


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Voleen Foster Obituary
Voleen Foster

Louisville - Voleen McNeil Foster, 92, of Louisville, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Foster was a life-long homemaker and a cooking enthusiast having written and collected thousands of recipes. She also was a charter member of Cedar Heights Homemakers and was active for more than 50 years. Many Louisville adults might remember her as the kind receptionist in the pediatric offices of Owen S. Ogden, M.D. She was born Voleen Gentry McNeil in Woodbine, Ky. Foster is preceded in death by her parents, Tillman and Oxie McNeil, her husband of 65 years, Robert Kendall Foster, and her sister, Viola McNeil (Bo) Shipley. She is survived by two nieces, Judy Deutsch Gogan and Cathy Holbrook Miller of Louisville, and three nephews, David Miller (Mary) of Dayton, Ohio, David Shipley (Suzanne) of Birmingham, Ala., and Robert Shipley (Alicia) of McAllen, Texas. Her 22 great-nieces and nephews and 40 great-great-nieces and nephews will miss her annual Christmas cookies. She was everyone's aunt, and she always will be. The family wishes to thank the angels working for the Hosparus Healthcare team and the healthcare providers at The Forum. A memorial service will be held at the Forum on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family wishes all to make donations to Hosparus of Louisville. Please visit www. Evergreen- Louisville.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now