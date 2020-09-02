1/1
Vonnie Reba Stewart
1931 - 2020
Vonnie Reba Stewart

Louisville - .

Vonnie Reba Stewart was born in Gradyville, KY on September 5,

1931. Reba, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She died peacefully in her sleep, in her home of 30 years. Reba was a member of both Christ Church United Methodist, and the Adventurers Sunday School class, for the last 50 years. Throughout her life, Reba enjoyed gardening and any time spent at the beach. She was a dedicated and loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Mrs. Stewart is preceded in death by her husband Charles Richard Stewart. She is survived by her older sister, Elizabeth Grubbs of Hodgenville, KY; her brother Danny Willis of Louisville, KY; her two beloved children, Jeffery Stewart of Louisville, KY and Rebekah Decrosta of Houston, TX; her three grandchildren, Kathleen Decrosta, Emily Fernandes, Christopher Decrosta; her great-granddaughter, Abigail Fernandes; her "adopted" grandsons, Vincent Altobellis and Salvatore Altobellis; and numerous nephews and nieces, all of whom she loved dearly. A private graveside will be held at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Reba's memory to Samaritan's Purse (P.O. Box 3000 Boone, North Carolina 28607).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
