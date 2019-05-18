Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Magazine Seventh Day Adventist Church
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Magazine Seventh Day Adventist Church
1942 Magazine Street
View Map
Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Gardens
Resources
Louisville - W. Carlyle Maupin 88, of Louisville passed away Wednesday May 8, 2019. He was an Army Veteran and a retired principle from Jefferson County Public School. He was survived by his three children Carol Emanuel, Carlyle Maupin and Kevin Maupin three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also five siblings. W. Carlyle's service will be held Sunday May 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M at Magazine Seventh Day Adventist Church 1942 Magazine Street. His visitation will be from 12:00 P.M to the service time at the church. Burial will be Monday 11:00 A.M May 20, 2019 at Highland Memorial Gardens. Contributions can be made to Hosparus of Louisville. You may read the full obituary and leave condolences for the Maupin family at www.advantagefunerals.com. Advantage funeral home has been entrusted with W Carlyle's funeral arrangements 10907 Dixie Hwy.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 18, 2019
