W. John Pohl



This is a story about his family, because that was dad's primary focus, and it is a story about his tenacious pursuit of dreams. Perhaps his most substantial dreams were to marry a pianist, to move to the "new world" and to have a daughter, all of which he realized with a lot of grit and a little luck.



John was born May 24, 1924 in the family home on Bismarckstrasse in Berlin, Germany. As the Nazi movement grew he often watched Hitler in parades passing by their home. Having Jewish heritage the family was forced to emigrate to England in 1938 and they struggled to adjust. At age 19, following in his beloved father's footsteps, dad earned a degree in Electrical Engineering - in the midst of the war. He began his career in a London under siege.



Dad had perfect pitch hearing and found classical music deeply moving. He studied violin in his spare time and earned a performance degree one month before VE Day. He dreamed of marrying a pianist so they could enjoy music together. To find this person he began methodically hiring accompanists from the Royal College of Music. In June, 1946, he got lucky and met his match, a fine pianist named Madeleine Hall. They were married 18 months later.



The young couple began having children in 1951. While the family grew, dad studied in his spare time and earned a masters degree in engineering. In 1959, with 4 boys under age 7 and Madeleine pregnant, they were concerned about future opportunities for their children and made the difficult decision to move to the United States. The family crossed the Atlantic on the Queen Mary, and their fifth son was born 4 months later.



Dad's long career with General Electric in America took them to Schenectady, Syracuse and Louisville and resulted in many patents to his name. In each place, mom established a successful performance and teaching practice. (They both retired in 1986).



Having always wanted a daughter, John and Madeleine were seeking to adopt a girl but the chances were slim at their age. When the Vietnam war ended in 1975 Operation Babylift suddenly made their dream possible. They had an opportunity to adopt a daughter, but only if they would also adopt her sister and brother. Thus began a new chapter in their lives, as they brought 3 more children into the family (ages 10, 9 and 5). In the following decades John and Madeleine watched their children thrive and have families of their own. Their daughter Liza's death from leukemia in 2000 was a great blow, but thanks to their loving example the family remains very tight and committed to one another.



Dad had an insatiable curiosity and great love for the natural world, especially birds. He was a generous supporter of progressive causes and believed in the importance of a good education. He wrote a thorough family history, designed and built almost every piece of furniture in their home, and built a fine sailing trimaran in his garage. He learned to fly, sail, and ski, and he shared all of these with his family. He sounds like a serious guy, but dad had a quirky scatological sense of humor. If someone had an obvious problem with flatulence dad might turn to the person next to him and whisper, "jet propulsion." At age 80 dad was finally frustrated enough with trying to make nice sounds on the violin that he switched to the piano. He became quite accomplished on the piano, despite his worsening blindness, and continued playing every day until just a few weeks ago.



John and Madeleine moved to Lexington to be closer to family in 2016. They were deeply in love, devoted and affectionate throughout 72 years of marriage - an inspirational couple.



John passed away on June 22, 2020. Having had a full life, he would want to end this story with a comment he'd often make when offered an extra helping at dinner, "Thank you, but I've had a sufficiency. Any more would be a superfluity."



John is survived by his beloved wife Madeleine, and by Colin (Sandy) in Nyack, NY, Neville (Kate) in Cincinnati, Graham (Jane) in Lexington, Stephen (Heather) in Savannah, Clive (Lissa) in Lexington, Tran (Janet) in Seattle, and Angel Davidson (Matt) in Lexington. He was predeceased by Liza (John) Cardany. Survivors also include 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store