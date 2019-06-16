Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
VFW Post 1170
107 N Evergreen Road
Middletown, KY
W. John Shallenberger
W. John Shallenberger Obituary
W. John Shallenberger

Louisville - 80, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.

He was born on February 2, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Carl Breithaupt and Alice Kranz Shallenberger, and after Carl's death was adopted by the late Dr. David Shallenberger. He is also preceded in death by two siblings, Carl W. Shallenberger and Alice Catharine "Kathy" Gray.

John is survived by his loving daughters, Ann K. Brea and Mona Lisa Janson; grandson, Zachery Thomas Brea; and his sister, Mary K. Shallenberger.

A Celebration of John's life will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6 pm - 10 pm at VFW Post 1170 (107 N Evergreen Road, Middletown, KY 40243).

The family requests that contributions in John's memory be made to VFW Post 1170. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019
