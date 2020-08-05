1/
W. Thomas Meyer
W. Thomas Meyer

Louisville - W. Thomas Meyer of Louisville passed away on August 4, 2020.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Welles P. Meyer and Janice P. Meyer.

Thomas graduated from Trinity High School in 1962 and attended the University of Kentucky.

In 1981, W. Thomas opened W. T. Meyer Co., a liquid filtration company and for over thirty years, he served Louisville businesses that make liquid products.

W. Thomas was a past member of Hunting Creek Country Club and Polo Fields Country Club.

There will be a private burial at Calvary Cemetery.

Charitable donations made in W. Thomas' honor should be made to The Home of the Innocents, 1100 E Market St., Louisville, KY 40206.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
