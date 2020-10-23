1/1
Wade Arthur Hunter
Wade Arthur Hunter

Louisville -

Wade Arthur Hunter, 40, died on October 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. He grew up in Louisville, Kentucky. His sweet and gentle heart and smile will be remembered by all.

He is survived by his father David Hunter (Debbie), mother Juanice Metts, siblings Austin Hunter (Marie), Sherri Vertrees (Eddie), twin brother Wesley Hunter, and Robert Hunter. Grandmothers Gayle Hunter and Thelma Metts along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was greeted in Heaven by grandfathers James Metts and Charles Hunter.

The family chose cremation and a small private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Any donations please send to St. Vincent DePaul Shelter.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
