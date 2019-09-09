Services
Wade T. Williams Sr.

Wade T. Williams Sr. Obituary
Wade T. Williams Sr.

LOUISVILLE - 77, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019.

He was a member of Breaking the Chains Ministries.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amur Williams, a brother Coy Simpson and a sister Diane Beard.

Wade leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memory his wife, Rose Williams; sons, Keith L. Williams and Wade T. Williams Jr. (LaAndrian); daughters, Nicole Liberto (Mark) and Cicely Hamilton (Shawndre); grandchildren, Keith W. Williams, Trinity Liberto, Tatiana Hamilton, Jordan Williams, Wade Williams III, and William Hamilton; brother Clayton Williams; sister, Vernal Kennedy (Al); best friend, Paul Beamus; longtime friends, Charlie Mitchell, Robert Tinnin and Aaron Cole, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 9am -11am Monday, September 16, 2019 at Breaking the Chains Ministries, 7620 St. Andrews Church Rd., with the funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in KY Veterans Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy should be directed to Breaking the Chains Ministries Scholarship and Building Fund and the West Louisville Boys and Girls Choir.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
