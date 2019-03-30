|
|
Walden Mitchell
Campbellsville - age 61, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his home.
He was born on July 17, 1957 in Louisville to the late Walter and Blanche Oscar Mitchell.
He was a retired employee of MSD of Louisville where he worked as an operator of the treatment plant and served in the National Guard for six years.
Preceding him in death were two sisters, Holly Heavrin and Lula Ciolek.
Survivors include a son, Bryan Mitchell of Brandenburg; a daughter, Jennifer Mitchell of Louisville; five grandchildren; a brother, David Mitchell of Louisville; four sisters, Sharon Tindall (Lonnie) of Brandenburg, Dodie Shepherd (David) of Goshen, Lorna Fogle and Hedda Peak of Louisville and his dog, Honey.
A graveside service will be held at 2;00 p.m., Saturday, March 30th at the High View Cemetery in Chaplin.
There will be no visitation.
Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 30, 2019