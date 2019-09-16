|
Wallace Aaron Shewmaker
Elizabeth, IN - Wallace "Aaron" Shewmaker, 86, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Harrison's Crossing Assisted Living Facility in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was born July 4, 1933 in Elizabeth, Indiana, the son of Dave and Gail Shewmaker. He was a retired member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 841, Terre Haute, Indiana and of the United Association of Plumbers, Pipefitters & Service Technicians, Local 502, Louisville, Kentucky. He was an Army veteran with active service during the Korean War. He deeply loved his wife Leanna of 56 years as well as his daughter Suzette and son Tom. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Leanna Evon Shewmaker, and his daughter, Suzette Twiggs (Jim) and his granddaughters (Taylor Twiggs, Sydney Twiggs & Arin Shewmaker) and a sister Hazel Bugher, as well as, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home at 318 E. Chestnut Street, Corydon, Indiana. Burial will be immediately following at Rose Hill Cemetery in Elizabeth, Indiana. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday September 19, 2019 and Friday September 20, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the funeral home in Corydon. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019