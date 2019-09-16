Services
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Corydon
318 East Chestnut Street
Corydon, IN 47112
(812) 738-4131
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Corydon
318 East Chestnut Street
Corydon, IN 47112
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Corydon
318 East Chestnut Street
Corydon, IN 47112
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Corydon
318 East Chestnut Street
Corydon, IN 47112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Shewmaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace Aaron Shewmaker


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wallace Aaron Shewmaker Obituary
Wallace Aaron Shewmaker

Elizabeth, IN - Wallace "Aaron" Shewmaker, 86, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Harrison's Crossing Assisted Living Facility in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was born July 4, 1933 in Elizabeth, Indiana, the son of Dave and Gail Shewmaker. He was a retired member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 841, Terre Haute, Indiana and of the United Association of Plumbers, Pipefitters & Service Technicians, Local 502, Louisville, Kentucky. He was an Army veteran with active service during the Korean War. He deeply loved his wife Leanna of 56 years as well as his daughter Suzette and son Tom. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Leanna Evon Shewmaker, and his daughter, Suzette Twiggs (Jim) and his granddaughters (Taylor Twiggs, Sydney Twiggs & Arin Shewmaker) and a sister Hazel Bugher, as well as, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home at 318 E. Chestnut Street, Corydon, Indiana. Burial will be immediately following at Rose Hill Cemetery in Elizabeth, Indiana. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday September 19, 2019 and Friday September 20, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the funeral home in Corydon. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now