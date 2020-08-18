Wallace (Wally) Cantrell
Columbus - Wallace (Wally) Cantrell Jr., 81, was born January 24, 1939 in West Liberty, KY and passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, Columbus, IN, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease with Lewy Body dementia. After graduation from Morgan County High School in Morgan County, KY, Wally received a degree in Elementary Education from Borea College, Borea, KY. He completed his master's degree in Elementary Education at St. Catherine's Catholic University in Louisville, KY. Wally taught elementary school for eight years in Kentucky and then joined the local Uniserv Association as a staff member for two years. Wally moved to Indiana in 1972 and accepted the position of Director for the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA). In 1997 Wally was promoted to the Uniserv Manager for ISTA in Kokomo, IN and in 2000 he accepted the role of Assistant Executive Director of the ISTA. Wally retired in 2006 to spend time with his family and grandchildren. However, he continued his lifelong passion for education by serving in a consultant role for ISTA for years was involved in his church, community, education and other activities. His servant heart was recognized when he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash and appointed a Kentucky Colonel. Wally and his wife, Sandy, enjoyed traveling and watching or attending events of his favorite teams, the Cincinnati Reds, Indianapolis Colts, Indianapolis Pacers, University of Kentucky Basketball and the Indy 500.
He was united in marriage to Sandra (Speer) Kirts on January 16, 1999, who survives. He is also survived by his two sons Randy (Denise) and Matthew, both of Chino Hills, CA and two step-daughters Stephanie (Kirts) Johnson (Randy), Columbus, IN and Shannon (Kirts) Hickey (Sam), Morgantown, IN and nine grandsons: Corey Wallace Knapp (Josh), Corona, CA; Kalen Cantrell, San Diego, CA; Quinlan Cantrell, Keeton Cantrell, Chino Hills, CA; Joshua Johnson and Jordan Johnson, Columbus, IN; Caleb Hickey, Connor Hickey and Corban Wallace Hickey, Morgantown, IN. Wally is also survived by the two of his seven siblings, sisters Thelma Dulin (John), Troy, OH and Lois Jones (Bill), West Liberty, KY; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and the mother of his children Diane (Wyatt) Cantrell, Nashville, IN.
Wally was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Minnie (Wright) Cantrell, brothers, Ronnie Hershel Cantrell, Bonnie Hargis Cantrell and Vonnie Woodrow Cantrell and 2 infant siblings.
A private family memorial service will be conducted on Saturday August 22nd at Myers-Reed Chapel, 3729 25th St, Columbus, IN 47203.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to the funeral home for Our Hospice of South Central Indiana or Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.myers-reed.com
