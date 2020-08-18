1/1
Wallace (Wally) Cantrell
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallace (Wally) Cantrell

Columbus - Wallace (Wally) Cantrell Jr., 81, was born January 24, 1939 in West Liberty, KY and passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, Columbus, IN, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease with Lewy Body dementia. After graduation from Morgan County High School in Morgan County, KY, Wally received a degree in Elementary Education from Borea College, Borea, KY. He completed his master's degree in Elementary Education at St. Catherine's Catholic University in Louisville, KY. Wally taught elementary school for eight years in Kentucky and then joined the local Uniserv Association as a staff member for two years. Wally moved to Indiana in 1972 and accepted the position of Director for the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA). In 1997 Wally was promoted to the Uniserv Manager for ISTA in Kokomo, IN and in 2000 he accepted the role of Assistant Executive Director of the ISTA. Wally retired in 2006 to spend time with his family and grandchildren. However, he continued his lifelong passion for education by serving in a consultant role for ISTA for years was involved in his church, community, education and other activities. His servant heart was recognized when he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash and appointed a Kentucky Colonel. Wally and his wife, Sandy, enjoyed traveling and watching or attending events of his favorite teams, the Cincinnati Reds, Indianapolis Colts, Indianapolis Pacers, University of Kentucky Basketball and the Indy 500.

He was united in marriage to Sandra (Speer) Kirts on January 16, 1999, who survives. He is also survived by his two sons Randy (Denise) and Matthew, both of Chino Hills, CA and two step-daughters Stephanie (Kirts) Johnson (Randy), Columbus, IN and Shannon (Kirts) Hickey (Sam), Morgantown, IN and nine grandsons: Corey Wallace Knapp (Josh), Corona, CA; Kalen Cantrell, San Diego, CA; Quinlan Cantrell, Keeton Cantrell, Chino Hills, CA; Joshua Johnson and Jordan Johnson, Columbus, IN; Caleb Hickey, Connor Hickey and Corban Wallace Hickey, Morgantown, IN. Wally is also survived by the two of his seven siblings, sisters Thelma Dulin (John), Troy, OH and Lois Jones (Bill), West Liberty, KY; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and the mother of his children Diane (Wyatt) Cantrell, Nashville, IN.

Wally was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Minnie (Wright) Cantrell, brothers, Ronnie Hershel Cantrell, Bonnie Hargis Cantrell and Vonnie Woodrow Cantrell and 2 infant siblings.

A private family memorial service will be conducted on Saturday August 22nd at Myers-Reed Chapel, 3729 25th St, Columbus, IN 47203.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to the funeral home for Our Hospice of South Central Indiana or Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.myers-reed.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
Myers-Reed Dignity Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Reed Dignity Memorial Chapel
3729 25th Street
Columbus, IN 47203
8123763341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved