Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Rev. Wallace P. Rivers


1922 - 2019
Rev. Wallace P. Rivers Obituary
Rev. Wallace P. Rivers

Louisville - Reverend Wallace P. Rivers, 96, of Louisville, KY, went to be with the Lord, whom he loved with all his heart, on September 27, 2019. Wallace was born November 30, 1922 in High Springs, Florida. He joined the U.S. Navy as a 19-year old high school senior shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He served honorably in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters achieving the rank of Quartermaster First Class.

In 1943, while serving in World War II, he married Ernestine Balentine, to whom he was married for 54 years. Wallace was a graduate of Stetson University in Deland, Florida, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. In 1951, he surrendered to the call of God to preach and for over six decades served in the gospel ministry as a Southern Baptist pastor at churches in central Texas as well as north and south Florida, with Ernestine at his side.

Wallace is survived by his wife, Joyce; his children, David Rivers (Kathy), Diane Rivers (Bryan Beane), Darlene Holzbach (Bill); granddaughters, Allison Rivers (Tony Nicosia) and Teresa Ann Rivers; and his stepchildren, Daniel Roper (Lisa) and their children, Laura Ann Nolan (Bryce), John Roper, and Jackson Roper; Chris Cox (Dave) and their children, David Cox (Kim) and Daniel Cox.

Visitation will be 1 to 3 pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown), with a celebration of Wallace's life at 3 pm. Burial will follow on Saturday at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South, 11655 SW 117th Ave, Miami, FL 33186.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
