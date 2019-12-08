Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Cave Hill Cemetery
Wallace R. "Wally" Johnson

Wallace R. "Wally" Johnson Obituary
Wallace R. "Wally" Johnson

Louisville - Wallace R. "Wally" Johnson, 91, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on December 7, 2019.

Wally was born in Louisville to the late Rudell and Adelaide Johnson. He served his country as a Marine during the Korean War and played the drums in the Marine Corps Band. After serving, he settled back down in Louisville and was a car salesman for many years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Johnson; son in law, Rick Walker; and parents.

Left to cherish Wally's memory are his children, Wayne Johnson (Mary Beth), David Johnson (Debbie), Adelaide Walker, Joyce Newton (Jerry), Larry Johnson (Barb), Paul Johnson (Martha), and Linda Johnson; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Warren Johnson (Kathy).

Funeral Mass for Wally will be at 10 AM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Martha Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wally's memory to the Kentucky Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
