Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
6901 Dixie Hwy
Wallace "Wally" Schad Obituary
Wallace "Wally" Schad

Louisville - 85, died Thursday, February 21, 2019.

He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Eleanor Schad.

He is survived by his cousin, Sherry Ward and best friend Pat Ayers, both of whom took care of him the past few years. He is also survived by his cousin Shirley Faust of Meade County, all her family, and many other relatives in Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Indiana and Texas, as well as Pat's family in Louisville, Washington D.C., and Tampa, FL.

Wally graduated from St. X High School and the University Of Kentucky School Of Pharmacy. He retired from Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital as Director of Pharmacy. He next worked part-time at University of Louisville Hospital Pharmacy for 12 years. Wally was in the Naval Reserve and also served two years of active duty in the U.S. Army. He had many interests, including fishing, playing the dulcimer, painting, science and history, visiting National Parks in the west, deck handing on the Jean Mary and P.A. Denny steamboats, and volunteering at Bernheim Forest. He was a great "grandpa" to Pat's two grandsons, Matt and Jason Buckingham.

Wally was a devout Catholic, a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. He ushered for years at the 7:30 Mass, was a member of the Men's Club, the Retirement Club and involved in a number of volunteer projects at the church.

Wally's funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday , February 26th at St. Paul Catholic Church, 6901 Dixie Hwy with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Monday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, , or the . A special thanks to all the angels at Symphony of Valley Farms for the wonderful and loving care they gave Wally.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
