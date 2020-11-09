Walter A. FisherMarietta - Walter A. Fisher, 79, of Marietta, GA passed away on November 6th, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 11th at 11:00 am at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta and will be live streamed on his tribute page on our website. Fr. Mike Tremmel will be officiating. An interment will immediately follow the service at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Sandy Springs, Ga. Walt is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Donna Fisher (nee Causey), sons Chris Fisher of Louisville, KY, David Fisher (Steven Reynolds) of Woodstock, GA and daughter, Courtney Fisher of Marietta. His brother, Larry Fisher (Kathryn Styles) of Louisville, Ky. Granddaughters Alexandra Levine (Joshua) of Alpharetta, GA and Farrah Russell (James) of Woodstock, GA. Two brothers in law Greg Causey (Gerald Landers) of Tucker, GA, Joe R. Causey of Byron, GA and numerous nieces and nephews. Walt was preceded in death by his parents Walter E and Helen F Fisher, brother Tom Fisher (Sharon), sisters Barbara Ann Rausch of Louisville, KY and Mary Catherine Adams (Richard) of Red Oak, Texas He was born in Louisville, KY on July 1, 1941. Walt was a 1965 graduate of Murray State University and retired from Walmart in 1999. He had the honor of being hired by Sam Walton his mentor. Walt was an avid golfer, bowler and Louisville Cardinal fan. He loved to travel the world with Donna. He will always be remembered as a Great Southern Gentleman. Walt was a member of Transfiguration Catholic Church in Marietta. A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 10th from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Historic Mayes Ward-Dobbins Chapel in Marietta.