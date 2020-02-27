Services
Walter A. Graham, Sr.

Louisville - 81, passed away February 24, 2020. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, John P. and Mavice K. Graham. Walter has left behind to cherish his memory his wife, Edna; five children Jackie Baker, Walter Graham Jr., Crystal Peterson (Jason), Ricky Boyd (Delisa), Angela Bond; nine grandchildren Jerome, Janelle, Jae, John,Tori, Audrey, Carmen, Larry, Schaun; and four great-grandkids.

Funeral services will be held at Green Street Baptist Church on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 am; Visitation on Sunday, March 1st, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm, at the church; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
