Walter Adams Lovelace, Jr.
Louisville - 49, passed away on November 5, 2020. He is survived by his children Walter III, and Cadence Lovelace; parents, Walter Sr. and Donzel Washington; brothers, Roderick and Sydney Lovelace; and one grandchild. Services will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and funeral to follow at 3 p.m. at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 2325 Osage Ave. Interment will be in Brewton, Alabama. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston St. www.ralfunerals.com