Walter Adams Lovelace Jr.
Walter Adams Lovelace, Jr.

Louisville - 49, passed away on November 5, 2020. He is survived by his children Walter III, and Cadence Lovelace; parents, Walter Sr. and Donzel Washington; brothers, Roderick and Sydney Lovelace; and one grandchild. Services will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and funeral to follow at 3 p.m. at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 2325 Osage Ave. Interment will be in Brewton, Alabama. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston St. www.ralfunerals.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Greater Friendship Baptist Church
NOV
12
Funeral
03:00 PM
Greater Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
