Dr. Walter Bernard Brumleve, Jr.
Vinemont, AL - On Sunday, August 11, 2019, Dr. Walter Bernard Brumleve, Jr. of Vinemont, Alabama, passed away at the age of 64.
Walter was born January 26, 1955, in Akron, Ohio, to Walter B. and Genevieve (Huber) Brumleve, Sr. At the age of five, he moved with his parents to grow up on his grandparents' farm at the base of St. Joe Hill outside of Sellersburg, Indiana.
Upon graduation from New Albany High School, he was proud to serve his country in the United States Navy as a nuclear machinist mate aboard submarines. This was when he met and married Mitzi, the love of his life.
After his tour of duty, he embraced his wife's home as his own and while living at Holly Pond, he matriculated college at UAB. He obtained his B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering and was accepted into the UAB School of Medicine.
Following his residency at Medical Center East, Dr. J. Rick Gober and Dr. Gerald M. Machen welcomed him as a partner into practice with Cullman Family Medical Clinic, which later became part of Cullman Primary Care. He was honored to be a part of this partnership for 27 years. His colleagues, co-workers, and his patients were a very important part of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mitzi Hassell Brumleve, and their two precious daughters, Amanda (Michael) Taylor, and Leslie Brumleve. Also surviving him are his brothers, John (Esther) Brumleve and Fr. Matthew Brumleve, OSB; sisters, Donna (David) Beaufait and Anna Mary Brossart; brother-in-law, Dave (Karen) Hassell; nephews, Daniel (Jenna) Hassell, Joseph Brumleve, Michael (Emily) Brumleve, Daniel Brumleve, and Daxton Beaufait; niece, Sonya (Christian) Holcomb; two great-nephews; one great-niece; and the St. Joe Boys, Charlie (Cathy) Renn, Donnie (Cindy) Kleehamer, and Tom (Sue) Yost.
A funeral service officiated by Rev. Dr. John Richter will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. followed by a brief graveside service at Holly Pond cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dr. Brumleve's memory to Gideon's International or St. John's Evangelical Protestant Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019