Walter Campbell Martin
Louisville - Walter Campbell Martin (October 20, 1922 to October 16, 2020)
Walter was the only child of Walter Campbell Martin Sr. and Ethel Teresa Brown Martin and was born in Louisville. He attended Manual High School and graduated from the J. B. Speed School of Engineering at the University of Louisville as a civil engineer. He served in the Pacific during WW II. After the war, he obtained his master's degree at the University of Michigan where he met his wife, Mary Eileen Armstrong Martin (1928-1986). He worked for the Kentucky Health Department as the head of Water Pollution Control. One of Walter's most prominent achievements was eliminating open sewers throughout the state. He also helped write the water quality standards for the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission. In 1972, he presented a paper in Jerusalem for an international conference about work done in the mid-sixties using telephone lines to transmit data between computers.
After retiring, he moved to Tulsa to attend Rhema Bible College. He returned to Louisville and worked as an assistant minister at Evangel Tabernacle. After the death of his wife, Eileen, he married Helen Sarros Goehe; she died in 2013. Walter continued to work part-time as an engineer and surveyor, retiring at 92.
Walter was a long-time member of the Downtown Kiwanis and the Louisville Power Squadron. He attended church at the Tabernacle of David.
Walter is survived by his daughter, Maureen Samuels (Larry) and his niece, Eileen Ann Armstrong. He is also survived by four granddaughters: Brandan Gravitt (Shane), Corrie Barkman (Jacque Buchinsky), Charlene Huff (Darin), and Adina Snyder (Ben), as well as nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be at Ratterman's Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Rd. on Tuesday, November 3 from 10 a.m. until noon. The funeral service will be at noon, with burial following, for family only. The service will also be on Zoom; contact the funeral home for a link to the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.