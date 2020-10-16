Walter "Barry" Chapman
Louisville - Walter "Barry" Chapman, age 81 of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois. Moving from Michigan in 1996, Barry spent the last twenty-four years of his life in Louisville, Kentucky, where he retired from Gannett as Vice President of Human Resources at the Courier-Journal. He served as a board member of SHRM, was an Alumni of Leadership Louisville, and was actively involved in the community by serving with the United Way and Home of the Innocence. Barry loved being around people, he especially loved making people smile, and decided to get a part-time job as a greeter at Costco. His unofficial title, however, was "The Mayor of Costco".
While he succeeded in his professional life, his true passion was in serving the Lord. Many people will remember Barry as a hugger at Southeast Christian Church, where he served weekly as a greeter at the main door to the sanctuary. He also enjoyed serving on the Mission Board where he and Rita saw firsthand Gods work being fulfilled in Jamaica. Barry cherished the fellowship and friendships he made by attending the Saturday morning men's Bible study at SECC as well as attending a separate small men's bible study on Friday morning and an in-home Bible study on Tuesday afternoon.
There are very few words to adequately describe how immensely Barry loved his family. He was an adoring and devoted husband, a wise and caring father, and a gentle and loving grandfather. Additionally, he was a strong and supportive son, and a warm and benevolent brother. Barry is preceded in death by his father Glover Chapman, his mother Hazel E. Chapman, and his son Barry S. "Chip" Chapman.
Barry leaves a legacy of love and is survived by his wife, Rita M. Chapman (née Engebretsen); his sister Cora L. Watson; Daughter-In-Law, Susan D. Chapman; his children, Reginald B. Chapman, Tracy M. Brown (Frank), Adam A. W. Hunt (Tulla), and Benjamin P. Chapman (Jennifer); his grandchildren, Brandon, Frank Jr., Morgan, Cree, Adam Jr., Mackenzie, Myla, Ryan, Christopher, Miles, and Jane; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 2 to 7 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown) and from 10 to 11 am on Friday, October 23rd at Chapel in the Woods 1407 Moser Road Louisville, KY 40299. A celebration of Barry's life will be 11 am at Chapel in the Woods. Burial will be private.
Memorial Donations can be made to Norton Neurological Institute through the link below: https://nortonhealthcare.com/ways-to-help/online-donations/
(There is a drop-down box for NNI as a designation on the site).
For Mail In Donations:
Norton Neurological Institute, Dept. 86140, P.O. Box 950183, Louisville, KY 40295-0183.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
.