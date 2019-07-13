Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Methodist Church
4614 Brownsboro Road
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Methodist Church
4614 Brownsboro Road
Walter Dale Calain


1937 - 2019
Louisville - Walter Dale Calain, 81 passed away on July 11, 2019. He was born in Bowden, West Virginia on August 5, 1937 to the late George and Estie Calain. Walter served in the United States Army in Germany. He graduated from the University of Louisville in 1963 with a degree in business marketing.He retired in 2000-President and owner of Hoffman Trailer Co. Walter was a member at Christ Methodist Church.

Walter is preceded in death by four brothers, George Jr.,Marshall,Randy,and Donald, his sister Janet,sister-in-law Patricia Aicken,and mother-in-law Dorothy Garrison.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years Sharon Calain, daughter Amy,sister Linda,brother Harold, sister-in-law Ronda Garrison,brother-in law Larry Aicken and several nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate Walter's life will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday,July 17,2019 at Christ Methodist Church, 4614 Brownsboro Road. The family will accept guests for visitation one hour before the service. Private burial will be in Flora, Indiana.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Gideons.org or Hosparus.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019
