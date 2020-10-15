Walter Ford



Louisville - Walter L. Ford, age 92, of Louisville, formerly of Larue County, passed away, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Jefferson Place in Louisville.



Walter was a member of Highview Baptist Church in Louisville. One of five children, he was married to the late Geraldine Ford for 66 years and had a passion for carpentry, building homes as the owner of Walter L. Ford Builders and partial owner of Ford Homes, Inc.



Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Rosa Hudgins Ford and four siblings, Raymond, Marie, Geneva and Wayne Ford.



He is survived by a daughter, Dana (Alan) Wilson of Louisville; a granddaughter, Kate Wilson; a niece, Brenda Freeman and a nephew Jeff Ford.



Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Sunday, October 18, at Magnolia Cemetery with Rev. Roger pepper officiating.



Visitation will be from 3 to 7 PM, Saturday, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven in Louisville.



Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.









