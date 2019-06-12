|
|
Walter "Sonny" Godby JR.
Louisville - Walter "Sonny" Godby JR., 84, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.
Sonny was born in Roland, Ky., a U.S. Army veteran and had retired as a truck broker. He was member of Open Door Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by wife, Joyce C. (Neal) Godby, his son, Joey Godby; a sister, Betty Sims.
Survivors include his two children, Mickie Whitlock and Tina Graves (Mark); two sisters, Judy Kirkpatrick and Louise Criswell; two brothers, Kenneth and Douglas Godby; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 - 8:00 P.M. Wednesday and 11:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019