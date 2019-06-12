Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Godby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter "Sonny" Godby Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter "Sonny" Godby Jr. Obituary
Walter "Sonny" Godby JR.

Louisville - Walter "Sonny" Godby JR., 84, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.

Sonny was born in Roland, Ky., a U.S. Army veteran and had retired as a truck broker. He was member of Open Door Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by wife, Joyce C. (Neal) Godby, his son, Joey Godby; a sister, Betty Sims.

Survivors include his two children, Mickie Whitlock and Tina Graves (Mark); two sisters, Judy Kirkpatrick and Louise Criswell; two brothers, Kenneth and Douglas Godby; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 - 8:00 P.M. Wednesday and 11:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now