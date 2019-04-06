Services
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Walter H. "Skeets" Burns

Walter H. "Skeets" Burns Obituary
Walter H. "Skeets" Burns

Mount Washington - 83, of Mt. Washington, passed away April 4, 2019 He was retired from Ford Motor Company and a United States Army Veteran. He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene "Dolly" Burns; two sons, Mark (Carol) and Skip (Karen) Burns; along with two grandchildren and one great-grandson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 2-6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
