Walter H. "Skeets" Burns
Mount Washington - 83, of Mt. Washington, passed away April 4, 2019 He was retired from Ford Motor Company and a United States Army Veteran. He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene "Dolly" Burns; two sons, Mark (Carol) and Skip (Karen) Burns; along with two grandchildren and one great-grandson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 2-6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 6, 2019